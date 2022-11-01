Munster centre to start for Springboks v Ireland

Cheslin Kolbe will make a first test start at full-back for South Africa against Ireland on Saturday.

Damian Willemse is set to start at out-half, while former Munster centre Damian de Allende is also in from the start.

The Irish squad continue their preparations for the game today.

Gavin Thornbury of Connacht is set to replace Tom Ahern for the Ireland 'A' clash with an All Blacks 15 on Friday.

Ahern was ruled out today with a shoulder injury.

Ulster duo Nathan Doak and Tom Stewart are both also set to join the squad later this week.

That will bring the total number of players in the Irish camp to 51, with the world champions South Africa visiting the Aviva Stadium next Saturday.