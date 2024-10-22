Advertisement
Sport

Munster centre signs contract extension

Oct 22, 2024 11:41 By radiokerrysport
Munster centre signs contract extension
Munster Rugby and the IRFU have announced that centre Bryan Fitzgerald has signed a three-month contract extension with the province.

Since joining Munster Rugby in the summer, Bryan has represented the province four times, twice in pre-season while he lined out in the URC against Ospreys and Zebre, scoring his first Munster try in Parma.

Fitzgerald produced a number of excellent displays last season for Garryowen including scoring tries in the Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Challenge Cup final and in the Division 1B playoff final as his club were promoted to Division 1A.

The Limerick man, who played his schools rugby with Crescent College Comprehensive and has two caps for Ireland Clubs, produced a standout performance for the AIL Select XV side who took on Munster A back in May, scoring two tries.

The 25-year-old has lined out for Garryowen in the AIL twice this season, most recently at the weekend in the Limerick club’s clash with St Mary’s College.

