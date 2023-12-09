Munster campaign begins today; defeat for Connacht

The Connacht and Ireland coaching staffs will be sweating over the fitness of Mack Hansen this morning.

He limped out of the first-half of Connacht’s Investec Champions Cup defeat to Bordeaux at the Sportsground with an ankle injury.

Their night wasn’t any better on the scoreboard, with Bordeaux coming away with a 41-points to 5 bonus point win.

In Munster's Pool 3 last night,

Munster and Ulster get their pool campaigns underway today.

First into the fray are Ulster, who come up against Finn Russell and Bath at the Rec in Pool 2.

At the same time in that pool, French champions Toulouse face Cardiff.

The Thomond Park faithful will have the chance to bid farewell to recent retirees Keith Earls and Andrew Conway this evening.

They’ll take to the field at half-time of Munster’s Pool 3 encounter with Bayonne.

Kick-off in Limerick is at 5.30.

Elsewhere in that pool, Toulon take on Exeter.