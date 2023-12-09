Advertisement
Sport

Munster campaign begins today; defeat for Connacht

Dec 9, 2023 09:28 By radiokerrysport
Munster campaign begins today; defeat for Connacht
Share this article

The Connacht and Ireland coaching staffs will be sweating over the fitness of Mack Hansen this morning.

He limped out of the first-half of Connacht’s Investec Champions Cup defeat to Bordeaux at the Sportsground with an ankle injury.

Their night wasn’t any better on the scoreboard, with Bordeaux coming away with a 41-points to 5 bonus point win.

Advertisement

In Munster’s Pool 3 last night,

====

Munster and Ulster get their pool campaigns underway today.

Advertisement

First into the fray are Ulster, who come up against Finn Russell and Bath at the Rec in Pool 2.

At the same time in that pool, French champions Toulouse face Cardiff.

The Thomond Park faithful will have the chance to bid farewell to recent retirees Keith Earls and Andrew Conway this evening.

Advertisement

They’ll take to the field at half-time of Munster’s Pool 3 encounter with Bayonne.

Kick-off in Limerick is at 5.30.

Elsewhere in that pool, Toulon take on Exeter.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Saturday local soccer fixtures & results
Advertisement
Listowel after Munster glory
National basketball Leagues continue tonight
Advertisement

Recommended

Final call to get free HPV Catch-up vaccine
National basketball Leagues continue tonight
Saturday local basketball fixtures & results
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus