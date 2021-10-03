Munster bounce back to win

Munster came back from trailing by eight points at half-time to beat South African side the Stromers 34-18 in the United Rugby Championship.

Jack O'Donoghue went over the line twice for the hosts at Thomond Park with tries too from Jean Kleyn, Niall Scannell and RG Snyman.

Earlier on Ulster beat Zebre 36-points-to-3 in Parma.

Ethan McIlroy and Nick Timoney each scored two tries for Dan McFarland's side with WIll Addison and James Hume also going over the line as they secured a bonus point win.

Josh van der Flier will earn his 100th cap for Leinster this afternoon when they take on the Dragons in the United Rugby Championship.

Lock James Ryan will captain Leo Cullen's side for the first time with action underway at Rodney Parade from 2-o'clock.