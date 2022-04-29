Advertisement
Munster bid to go second in URC

Apr 29, 2022 07:04 By radiokerrysport
Munster can return to second in the United Rugby Championship tonight.

Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray and Simon Zebo all return for the visit of Cardiff to Musgrave Park.

Kick-off there is at 7.35.

