Munster bid to go second in URC

Munster can return to second in the United Rugby Championship tonight.
Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray and Simon Zebo all return for the visit of Cardiff to Musgrave Park.
Kick-off there is at 7.35.
Advertisement
Munster can return to second in the United Rugby Championship tonight.
Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray and Simon Zebo all return for the visit of Cardiff to Musgrave Park.
Kick-off there is at 7.35.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus