Munster kicked off their URC title defence with a big win.

They opened their account with a 34-21 victory over the Sharks at Thomand Park.

Leinster will look to make it 4 wins from 4 for Irish sides on the opening weekend of the United Rugby Championship this afternoon.

Leo Cullen's men begin their campaign away to the Glasgow Warriors with kick off in Scotland at 4pm.

The only other game today sees the Scarlets travel to South Africa to take on the Bulls.

Kick off there is at 2pm.