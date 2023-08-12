Munster begin title defence this afternoon

Munster begin their defence of the Women’s Interprovincial Series at City of Armagh this afternoon.

They take on Ulster from 3, with Kerry’s Muirne Wall starting for Munster.

There’s a 5.15 start at the Sportsground where Connacht play Leinster.

Two of Ireland’s World Cup opponents have warm-up fixtures today.

Romania are in Tbilisi to play Georgia.

While Scotland have made the trip to St. Etienne to play France.

Elsewhere today, Twickenham hosts another meeting of England and Wales.