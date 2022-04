Leinster are ten points clear at the top of the United Rugby Championship table.

That's after a point bonus point win away to Munster last night.

They're nearest challengers Ulster suffered an 18 point defeat to the Bulls in South Africa.

Advertisement

Connacht are 9th in the table after a 7 point win over Benetton in Italy.

***

England are looking to make it 2 wins from 2 in the Tik Tok Women's Six Nations.

Advertisement

They face Italy this afternoon with kick off at 3pm.