Advertisement
Sport

Munster beaten by Connacht

Oct 8, 2022 09:10 By radiokerrysport
Munster beaten by Connacht Munster beaten by Connacht
Share this article

Tries from Mack Hansen, Finlay Bealham and Paul Boyle helped Connacht to their first win of the United Rugby Championship season.

They beat Munster by 20-points to 11 at the Sportsground last night.

That was Munster’s third defeat in their first four games.

Advertisement

=

This evening, Jonathan Sexton makes his first start of the season for Leinster as the Cell C Sharks visit the RDS.

Kick-off there is at five-past-5.

Advertisement

And Duane Vermeulen is back for Ulster as they welcome the Ospreys to Kingspan Stadium from 7.35.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus