Munster beaten by Connacht

Tries from Mack Hansen, Finlay Bealham and Paul Boyle helped Connacht to their first win of the United Rugby Championship season.

They beat Munster by 20-points to 11 at the Sportsground last night.

That was Munster’s third defeat in their first four games.

This evening, Jonathan Sexton makes his first start of the season for Leinster as the Cell C Sharks visit the RDS.

Kick-off there is at five-past-5.

And Duane Vermeulen is back for Ulster as they welcome the Ospreys to Kingspan Stadium from 7.35.