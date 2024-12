Munster fell to defeat in the Investec Champions Cup last night.

Two tries from John Hodnett wasn't enough to secure victory in France, with the visitors losing to Castres by 16 points to 14.

Leinster will look to pick up their second successive win in this year's competition tonight.

They host Clermont Auvergne at the Aviva Stadium from half five.

Before that, at 3.15, Ulster are at home to Bordeaux.