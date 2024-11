Munster have been beaten by a New Zealand selection during the international break.

The visitors showed their class with a 38-24 victory in Limerick.

Mike Haley, Rory Scannell and John Hodnett all touched down in front of a sold out crowd at Thomond Park

The game also served as Ian Costello's first in charge after assuming the reins when Graham Rowntree stepped away this week.