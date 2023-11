Ulster came from behind to inflict a first defeat of the new URC season upon Munster last night.

Nick Timoney’s late converted try, coupled with a Nathan Doak penalty, saw Dan McFarland’s side emerge with a 21-points to 14 victory.

Connacht’s unbeaten start to the new season will be put to the test this evening in their first game away from home.

They’re in the Scottish capital to play Edinburgh, who name eleven internationals in their starting fifteen.