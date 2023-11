Leinster sit on top of the URC table.

They've recorded a 54-5 win over the Scarlets at the RDS.

Ulster and Connacht both sit two points behind the Blues following the weekend's action.

Connacht came away from the Sharks with a hard fought 13-12 win over the South African side.

Meanwhile Munster were also victorious today, they beat the Stormers by 10 points to 3.