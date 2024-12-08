Advertisement
Sport

Munster beat Stade Francis

Dec 8, 2024 10:00 By radiokerrysport
Munster beat Stade Francis
Share this article

Munster eased past Stade Francais 33-7 in the European Champions Cup.

Leinster are looking to open their Champions Cup campaign with a victory this evening.

All Black Jordie Barrett is set to make his first appearance for the Blues off the bench.

Advertisement

Kick off is at 5:30pm

Before that, Ulster get their European season underway with a trip to Toulouse.

That one gets underway at 3:15pm

Advertisement

St Mary's have gone top of the Energia AIL Division 1A Table.

They kept up their good run of form with a 26-24 win at home to Young Munster.

Ballynahinch slip to second after a 32-12 loss at home to Clontarf.

Advertisement

Garryowen remain bottom of the table after a 19-17 defeat to Cork Con.

There were also wins for Lansdowne and Terenure who beat City of Armagh and UCD respectively.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Queen Mother Champion Chase hero makes long awaited return today
Advertisement
McLaren looking for first Constructors Championship in 26 years
Pauls through to National Cup semi final; KCYMS beaten
Advertisement

Recommended

Queen Mother Champion Chase hero makes long awaited return today
McLaren looking for first Constructors Championship in 26 years
One person dies following crash near Glenflesk
Section of Tralee road closed following crash
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus