Munster beat Stade Francis

Munster eased past Stade Francais 33-7 in the European Champions Cup.

Leinster are looking to open their Champions Cup campaign with a victory this evening.

All Black Jordie Barrett is set to make his first appearance for the Blues off the bench.

Kick off is at 5:30pm

Before that, Ulster get their European season underway with a trip to Toulouse.

That one gets underway at 3:15pm

St Mary's have gone top of the Energia AIL Division 1A Table.

They kept up their good run of form with a 26-24 win at home to Young Munster.

Ballynahinch slip to second after a 32-12 loss at home to Clontarf.

Garryowen remain bottom of the table after a 19-17 defeat to Cork Con.

There were also wins for Lansdowne and Terenure who beat City of Armagh and UCD respectively.