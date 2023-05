Munster head coach Graham Rowntree says his side head to the URC Grand Final with a lot of belief after knocking out Leinster in the last 4.

Jack Crowley's drop goal 3 minutes from time secured the 16-15 victory at the Aviva Stadium.

Munster will face Stormers in the decider on Saturday week after they saw off Connacht 43-25.

Advertisement

Rowntree says the final's a huge challenge but one they are ready for.