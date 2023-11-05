Munster beat Dragons in URC

Munster kept up their unbeaten start with a 45-14 victory over Dragons.

Diarmuid Kilgallen's try with 7 minutes remaining sealed a memorable comeback victory for Connacht in the first interpro derby of the season.

The homeside came from 20-3 down to record a 22-20 win over Ulster at the Sportsground.

That result means Peter Wilkins' side are the only team to win their opening three United Rugby Championship matches this season.

Leinster were 36 points to 27 winners over Ben Healy's Edinburgh in their URC clash at the RDS.