Advertisement
Sport

Munster ban supporter

Dec 11, 2023 17:01 By radiokerrysport
Munster ban supporter
Share this article

Munster have banned a supporter from attending the province’s home matches.

It follows an investigation after an individual was seen to tug at the jersey of Bayonne lock Konstantin Mikautadze on Saturday evening.

Munster say the individual in question contacted them this morning and apologised for their actions.

Advertisement

Bayonne will also be contacted to apologise for the incident.

=====

Connacht are waiting to see for how long they’ll be without Mack Hansen.

Advertisement

The Ireland back is definitely out of Saturday’s Investec Champions Cup trip to Saracens having been forced off with an ankle injury on Saturday night.

Tiernan O’Halloran and Oisin Dowling also remain absent, but Diarmuid Kilgallen returns.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Clanmaurice joint captain excited at prospect of All-Ireland Final
Advertisement
Bohs win battle to sign Rob Cornwall
Kerry Racing News
Sport

Kerry Racing News

Dec 11, 2023 17:01
Advertisement

Recommended

Questions asked whether Kerry weather warning should’ve been upgraded to status red yesterday
Thief causes €5,000 damage at Tralee shop stealing €40 fake tan
Gardaí urge caution on scam texts after Kerry people defrauded over €8,400
Kerry Racing News
Sport

Kerry Racing News

Dec 11, 2023 17:01
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus