Munster ban supporter

Munster have banned a supporter from attending the province’s home matches.

It follows an investigation after an individual was seen to tug at the jersey of Bayonne lock Konstantin Mikautadze on Saturday evening.

Munster say the individual in question contacted them this morning and apologised for their actions.

Bayonne will also be contacted to apologise for the incident.

Connacht are waiting to see for how long they’ll be without Mack Hansen.

The Ireland back is definitely out of Saturday’s Investec Champions Cup trip to Saracens having been forced off with an ankle injury on Saturday night.

Tiernan O’Halloran and Oisin Dowling also remain absent, but Diarmuid Kilgallen returns.