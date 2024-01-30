Munster back row facing eight-to-ten weeks on sidelines

Munster back row John Hodnett is facing eight-to-ten weeks on the sidelines following surgery on a finger injury.

Simon Zebo must see a specialist next week following a scan on a knee injury.

Scrum-half Paddy Patterson requires knee surgery, and his season is over.

But Tom Ahern could feature in Saturday’s meeting with Super Rugby champions the Crusaders at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The forward is following the return to play protocols, and a call on his availability will be made later in the week.