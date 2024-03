Munster could end the night inside the top four of the URC.

Craig Casey and Tom Ahern have both been released from Ireland duty to start against Zebre at Virgin Media Park.

Kick-off there is at 7.35.

Advertisement

At the same time Edinburgh play Ospreys.

Killarney’s U14 girls play Mallow in Castleisland at 7 this evening.

More Killarney sides are in action tomorrow.

U18 Girls are away to Dolphin @ 2

U16 Girls at Ennis from 12

U18 Boys home to Bruff @ 12