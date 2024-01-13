Advertisement
Sport

Munster at Toulon today in Champions Cup

Jan 13, 2024
Munster at Toulon today in Champions Cup
All four Irish provinces face French opposition in the Investec Champions Cup today.

First on the block are Connacht, who need to take something from their trip to Lyon.

That Pool 1 contest kicks off at 1.

Peter O’Mahony is back in the Munster starting fifteen for this afternoon’s Pool 3 contest away to Toulon.

Last night in that pool, Northampton did something of a favour for Munster by thrashing Bayonne by 61-points to 14.

James Lowe makes his first appearance of the season as Leinster welcome Stade Francais to the Aviva in Pool 4.

Kick-off there is at 5.15pm

And Kingspan Stadium is sold out for Ulster’s Pool 2 encounter with a star-studded Toulouse.

There’s an 8pm start in Belfast.

