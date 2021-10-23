Munster at Ospreys tonight

Dan Sheehan celebrated his Ireland call-up by securing a bonus point for Leinster last night.

His was the fourth Blues try of the night as they won 31-15 away to Glasgow Warriors.

The Aviva Stadium hosts this evening’s interprovincial derby meeting off Connacht and Ulster.

Advertisement

Iain Henderson and Robert Baloucoune both return from injury for Ulster there.

Kick-off is at 5.15.

Meanwhile, Conor Murray and Damien de Allende will both likely make their first appearances of the season for Munster.

Advertisement

They’re among the replacements for their game away to the Ospreys.