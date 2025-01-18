Munster at Northampton this afternoon in Champions Cup

Munster face a stern test to secure a home last-16 tie in the Champions Cup this afternoon.

The Men in Red welcome Peter O'Mahony back to the fold, as they travel to Northampton Saints in Pool 3.

Kick-off at Franklin's Gardens is at quarter past 3.

This evening, Leinster can clinch top spot in Pool 2 by beating Bath at the Aviva Stadium.

That gets underway from half 5.

Last night, Ulster secured a place in the knockout stages of the Challenge Cup, at the very least.

Richie Murphy's side romped to a 52-26 win over Exeter Chiefs in Belfast.

If the Sharks lose by 29 points or more in Bordeaux tomorrow, Ulster will find themselves in the last-16 of the Champions Cup.

Meanwhile, Connacht rounded off a perfect Challenge Cup pool stage with a 28-19 win away to Cardiff.

Three teams have the chance to overtake St. Mary's at the top of Division 1A of the Energia All-Ireland League this afternoon.

Clontarf are two points off the summit - they welcome Ballynahinch to Castle Avenue.

Terenure College are a further point behind ahead of their clash with UCD, who are winless in four.

And defending champions Cork Con could finish the day top of the pile, if they win at home to bottom side Garryowen.

Mary's make the trip to Limerick for a meeting with Young Munster.

All of those games kick off at 2:30.