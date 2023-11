Leinster are virtually back to full strength for this evening's United Rugby Championship derby with Munster at the Aviva Stadium.

The visitors will line out with South Africa's Jean Kleyn in the second row - but Peter O'Mahony misses out through injury.

Kick off is at half-six.

The first Irish province into action is Connacht - they face the Bulls in Pretoria from 3pm Irish time.

Ulster are in Scotland for a meeting with Glasgow from 7.35.