Munster at Exeter this lunchtime

Munster will once again go in search of their first win of this season's Investec Champions Cup this afternoon.

They make the trip to Sandy Park to take on Exeter in Pool 3 from 1-o'clock.

Peter O'Mahony misses out again this week with a shoulder injury.

Advertisement

Leinster beat the Sale Sharks 37-points-to-27 in Pool 4 of the Investec Champions Cup at the RDS.

Josh van der Flier, Jamison Gibson-Park, Robbie Henshaw, Ryan Baird and Cian Healy all went over the line as they secured a bonus point.

Elsewhere in that pool the champions La Rochelle lost again.

Advertisement

Ronan O'Gara's side were beaten 21-points-to-20 by the Stormers in Cape Town.

Ulster meanwhile have got their first win - they beat Stuart Lancaster's Racing 92 31-points-to-15 at Kingspan Stadium in Pool 2.

And Connacht sit bottom of Pool 1 after they were beaten 55-points to-36 by Saracens in London.