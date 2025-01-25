Munster at Dragons tonight; Leinster look to extend unbeaten run

Leinster look to extend their unbeaten run to 14 games when the URC leaders welcome The Stormers to the Aviva Stadium this evening.

The hosts have been boosted by the return to fitness of Dan Sheehan and James Lowe - and both start.

Victory for Munster at the Dragons would see Ian Costello's side move into the top half.

Just 10 points separate Energia All-Ireland League Division One leaders St Mary's and sixth-place Young Munster ahead of this afternoon's games.

St Mary's welcome the reigning champions and currently third-place Cork Constitution to Templeville Road.

Clontarf, who are two points off top-spot, host Lansdowne.

Terenure make the trip to the basement side Garryowen, UCD face Ballynahinch and City of Armagh take on Young Munster.

All five games will kick-off at half-two.