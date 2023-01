Out-of-form Ulster are away to European champions La Rochelle this evening in the Heineken Champions Cup.

Staying in Pool B, and Munster welcome Northampton to Thomond Park.

And Pool A leaders Leinster will look to preserve their 100 per cent record when they take on Gloucester at Kingsholm.

In the Challenge Cup, a win for Connacht at home to Brive will secure their place in the knockout phase with a game to spare.