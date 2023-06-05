Multiple medals for Kerry athletes at Munster Championships

At the Munster Junior, U23, Senior and Masters track and field championships

Mairead O’Neill, Gneeveguilla, gold senior hammer

Padraig McCarthy, Lios Tuathail, gold senior discus

David Kissane, st Brendan’s, gold M65 walk

Marian McElligott, st Brendan’s, gold W55 walk

Denis Foley, st Brendan’s, silver M45 walk

Eabha deFaoite, Kenmare, silver junior walk

Eoin O’Reilly, Killarney valley, gold junior 3k

Lachlan O’Shea, an Riocht, silver junior 3k

Karol makarewicz, an Riocht, bronze M35 3k

Ciaran O muircheartaigh, star of the Laune, gold M45 3k

Noel Carr, an Riocht, gold M55 3k

Ray smith, kenmare, silver M55 3k

Kevin griffin, an Riocht, silver M60 3k

Niamh O’Sullivan, an Riocht, gold W60 3k

Grace o’meara, Killarney valley, silver junior3k

Sean O’Shea, farranfore, gold M50 discus

John Breen, An Riocht, bronze M50 discus

Ray smith, Kenmare, silver M55 discus

Patsy O’Connor, Tralee harriers, gold M55 discus

David Kissane, st Brendan’s, silver M65 discus

Paddy o’donghue, Gneeveguilla, gold M85 discus

Aoibhinn Harte, Lios Tuathail, gold junior discus

Elaine grandfield, star of the Laune, gold W45 discus

David Littlejohn, kenmare, silver M45 javelin

Ursula Barrett, st Brendan’s, silver W45 200m and gold long jump

Ger cremin, an Riocht, gold M45 200m

Mark reidy, Tralee harriers, gold M40 200m

Derek Pyne, Killarney valley, silver M40 200m and long jump

Vincent White, kenmare, gold M45 long jump

Michael A Murphy, Killarney valley, silver M55 long jump

Arthur Novak, st Brendan’s, gold M50 long jump

Solange Diogo, Tralee harriers, gold senior triple jump

Dara looney, Killarney valley, gold junior long jump and bronze senior triple jump

Killarney' Ciara Kennelly won u23 high jump and Cian Spillane won u20 800m