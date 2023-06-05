Multiple medals for Kerry athletes at Munster Championships

At the Munster Junior, U23, Senior and Masters track and field championships
Mairead O’Neill, Gneeveguilla, gold senior hammer
Padraig McCarthy, Lios Tuathail, gold senior discus
David Kissane, st Brendan’s, gold M65 walk
Marian McElligott, st Brendan’s, gold W55 walk
Denis Foley, st Brendan’s, silver M45 walk
Eabha deFaoite, Kenmare, silver junior walk
Eoin O’Reilly, Killarney valley, gold junior 3k
Lachlan O’Shea, an Riocht, silver junior 3k
Karol makarewicz, an Riocht, bronze M35 3k
Ciaran O muircheartaigh, star of the Laune, gold M45 3k
Noel Carr, an Riocht, gold M55 3k
Ray smith, kenmare, silver M55 3k
Kevin griffin, an Riocht, silver M60 3k
Niamh O’Sullivan, an Riocht, gold W60 3k
Grace o’meara, Killarney valley, silver junior3k
Sean O’Shea, farranfore, gold M50 discus
John Breen, An Riocht, bronze M50 discus
Ray smith, Kenmare, silver M55 discus
Patsy O’Connor, Tralee harriers, gold M55 discus
David Kissane, st Brendan’s, silver M65 discus
Paddy o’donghue, Gneeveguilla, gold M85 discus
Aoibhinn Harte, Lios Tuathail, gold junior discus
Elaine grandfield, star of the Laune, gold W45 discus
David Littlejohn, kenmare, silver M45 javelin
Ursula Barrett, st Brendan’s, silver W45 200m and gold long jump
Ger cremin, an Riocht, gold M45 200m
Mark reidy, Tralee harriers, gold M40 200m
Derek Pyne, Killarney valley, silver M40 200m and long jump
Vincent White, kenmare, gold M45 long jump
Michael A Murphy, Killarney valley, silver M55 long jump
Arthur Novak, st Brendan’s, gold M50 long jump
Solange Diogo, Tralee harriers, gold senior triple jump
Dara looney, Killarney valley, gold junior long jump and bronze senior triple jump
Killarney' Ciara Kennelly won u23 high jump and Cian Spillane won u20 800m