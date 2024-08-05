Advertisement
Sport

Multiple medals for Kerry at All Irelands

Aug 5, 2024 11:20 By radiokerrysport
Multiple medals for Kerry at All Irelands
Kerry has had a very successful All Ireland Masters Track & Field Championships in Tullamore, County Offaly,

Alan O'Connor, Tralee Harriers AC won gold in the over 35 shot putt in a seasons best throw of 12 metres 46cm.

O'Connor Tralee Harriers won a second gold medal in the discus with a huge throw of 39.47 metres.

His father Patsy O'Connor took gold in the shot putt with an excellent throw of 11.86.

Gneeveguilla AC Medalists
3 Golds- Shot, Discus and WFD, Sheila O Donoghue W55
3 Golds - WFD, Discus and Shot, Paddy O Donoghue Men 85yrs old
Denis O Donoghue men 50 , Bronze in Shot
Bronze for Men’s Masters Relay 4x 100

Killarney Valley AC Medals
Tim Horgan M45
1st High Jump 1.65m
1st Weight F Distance PB 5.79
2nd Shot Put PB 10.24m

Derek Pyne M45
2nd Long Jump PB 5.11m
3rd 200m Sprint 25.20sec

An Riocht AC Medalists

Anthony Browne - 1st M45 100m (11.92)
Anthony Browne - 2nd M45 200m (23.98)

Ger Cremin - 1st M45 110m hurdles (16.06)
Ger Cremin - 2nd M45 400m (54.95)

Brian Boyce - 3rd M45 400m (55.0)

