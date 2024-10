Southern Gaels or Castleisland Desmonds will today be crowned Bon Secours Ladies County Senior football champions.

The final goes ahead at 6.30 in Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

Curtain raiser is the Intermediate decider between MKL Gaels and Scartaglen, at 4.30.

Advertisement

Junior A Final - Abbeydorney -v- Ballymacelligott

12.00

John Mitchels GAA Complex

Junior B Final - Kilcummin -v- Killarney Legion

2.00

John Mitchels GAA Complex

Junior C

Beale v Southern Gaels B

12.00

Castleisland Desmonds