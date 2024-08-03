Advertisement
Multiple Kerry winners

Aug 3, 2024 09:27 By radiokerrysport
Multiple Kerry winners
Liam Dowling’s 3/1 on favourite Ballymac Sophia took race 2 at Shelbourne Park by 7 lengths in 28.76.

Dowling’s evens priced Ballymac Wendy was first in the 8th by 2 and a half lengths in 29.79.

The Dowling trained Ballymac Briar, going for Maurice Brick, Castleisland won race 10; the 2/1 shot coming home 4 lengths clear in 28.57.

At Curraheen Park 5/4 shot Rollaway Holly won race 3 by 3 lengths in 18.04 for Frank O’Doherty, Killarney.

Race 8 went to the 5/2 priced Labana King, for Batt O’Shea, Tralee, by 3 and a half lengths in 28.57.

