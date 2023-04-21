Multiple Kerry ladies football teams revealed

Doonbeg will be the venue tomorrow when Kerry play in Round 1 of the Ladies Munster Senior B Football Championship.
They face Clare from 1 o’clock.
1. Damielle Clemmer – Clounmacon/Moyvane
2. Sadbh O’Shea – Southern Gaels
3. Katie Sugrue – Scartaglin (C)
4. Meagan Sheehy – Na Gaeil
5. Emma O’Keeffe – Na Gaeil
6. Fay O’Donoghue – Beaufort
7. Keelie O’Connor – Glenflesk
8. Aoibhinn Fitzgerald – Southern Gaels
9. Katie Mahony – Rathmore
10. Liana Williams – Kerins O’Rahillys
11. Leah Boyle – Scartaglin
12. Norma Mahony – Rathmore
13. Emma Cotter – Listowel Emmets
14. Maria Quirke – Na Gaeil
15. Ciara Hudson – Clounmacon/Moyvane (VC)
16. -----------------------
17. Ashlea Sheehy – Clounmacon/Moyvane
18. Aine Devlin – Killarney Legion
19. Katie O’Connor – Glenflesk
20. Gillian Musgrave – Clounmacon/Moyvane
21. Ally Buckley – Listowel Emmets
22. Eimear O’Donoghue – Castlegregory
23. Siobhan Goodwin – Castlegregory
24. Ruth Cahill – Castleisland Desmonds
25. Roisin Griffin – Cromane
26. Meabh Barry – Na Gaeil
27. Miriam O’Keeffe – Finuge/St Senans
28. Eilis O’Connor – Na Gaeil
29. Denise Dunlea – Scartaglin
30. Deirdre Kearney – Na Gaeil
31. Brid O’Connor – Na Gaeil
Mallow tomorrow hosts a provincial finals double header for the Kingdom.
First up in the Minor B decider they meet Tipperary at 2.
That’s followed at 4 by the U14 A final against Cork.
A Team
1. Niamh Mulvhill - Listowel Emmets
2. Naoise O’Connor - Fossa
3. Annie Brosnan (VC) - Dr Crokes
4. Sinead Lyons - Listowel Emmets
5. Anna Slattery - Abbeydorney
6. Emer Dillane - Austin Stacks
7. Megan O’Reilly - Glenflesk
8. Leah Griffin - Castleisland Desmonds
9. Seoladh Flynn - MKL Gaels
10. Kara Kirby - Austin Stacks
11. Jessie Lynch - Daingean Úi Chuis
12. Lily Riordan - Beaufort
13. Eliza O’Donnell - Listowel Emmets
14. Gracie O’Sullivan - Beale
15. Erin Evans - MKL Gaels
16. Amie Kelly - Southern Gaels
17. Molly McCarthy - Annascaul
18. Rachel Boyle - MKL Gaels
19. Hayley O’Connor - Abbeydorney
20. Ava Jade Sheehy - Listowel Emmets
21. Ali Bowler - Killarney Legion
22. Avril Doyle - Na Gaeil
23. Iona Wynton (C) - Southern Gaels
24. Julianne O’Connell - Duagh
25. Tara O’Sullivan - Fossa
26. Leah Courtney - Castlegregory
27. Faye Lynch - Fossa
28. Louise O’Donoghue - MKL Gaels
29. Norma Murphy - Castleisland Desmonds
30. Orla Costello - Na Gaeil
B Team
1. Aoife Looney - Southern Gaels
2. Kiera Fuery - Southern Gaels
3. Roisín Smith - Cromane
4. Laura Reilly - Churchill
5. Jess Gill - Southern Gaels
6. Roisín Rahilly (C) - Ballymacelligot
7. Orlaith McKenna - Churchill
8. Éabha Ní Laighinn - Castlegregory
9. Kelly Enright - Moyvane
10. Amy Curtin - Castleisland Desmonds
11. Leah McMahon – Dr. Crokes
12. Niamh Quinn - Abbeydorney
13. Katie Doe - Firies
14. Julia Curtin - Currow
15. Clara Daly - Southern Gaels
16. Kerry Hennessy - Ballymacelligot
17. Grace Reidy - Austin Stacks
18. Cara Gannon - Na Gaeil
19. Sheoladh O' Donovan - Cromane
20. Keelin Enright - Ballymacelligot
21. Sarah Scanlon - Ballymacelligot
22. Hanna Herlihy - Castleisland Desmonds
23. Kate Collins - Ballymacelligot
24. Katie Nix - Kerins O' Rahilly
25. Grainne Kennedy - Beaufort
26. Tiarna Murphy - MKL Gaels
27. Orlagh Clifford - Annascaul
28. Niamh Moran - Southern Gaels
29. Lily Kerins - Beaufort
30. Orla Fitzgerald - Southern Gaels