Multiple Kerry ladies football teams revealed

Doonbeg will be the venue tomorrow when Kerry play in Round 1 of the Ladies Munster Senior B Football Championship.

They face Clare from 1 o’clock.

1. Damielle Clemmer – Clounmacon/Moyvane

2. Sadbh O’Shea – Southern Gaels

3. Katie Sugrue – Scartaglin (C)

4. Meagan Sheehy – Na Gaeil

5. Emma O’Keeffe – Na Gaeil

6. Fay O’Donoghue – Beaufort

7. Keelie O’Connor – Glenflesk

8. Aoibhinn Fitzgerald – Southern Gaels

9. Katie Mahony – Rathmore

10. Liana Williams – Kerins O’Rahillys

11. Leah Boyle – Scartaglin

12. Norma Mahony – Rathmore

13. Emma Cotter – Listowel Emmets

14. Maria Quirke – Na Gaeil

15. Ciara Hudson – Clounmacon/Moyvane (VC)

17. Ashlea Sheehy – Clounmacon/Moyvane

18. Aine Devlin – Killarney Legion

19. Katie O’Connor – Glenflesk

20. Gillian Musgrave – Clounmacon/Moyvane

21. Ally Buckley – Listowel Emmets

22. Eimear O’Donoghue – Castlegregory

23. Siobhan Goodwin – Castlegregory

24. Ruth Cahill – Castleisland Desmonds

25. Roisin Griffin – Cromane

26. Meabh Barry – Na Gaeil

27. Miriam O’Keeffe – Finuge/St Senans

28. Eilis O’Connor – Na Gaeil

29. Denise Dunlea – Scartaglin

30. Deirdre Kearney – Na Gaeil

31. Brid O’Connor – Na Gaeil

Mallow tomorrow hosts a provincial finals double header for the Kingdom.

First up in the Minor B decider they meet Tipperary at 2.

That’s followed at 4 by the U14 A final against Cork.

A Team

1. Niamh Mulvhill - Listowel Emmets

2. Naoise O’Connor - Fossa

3. Annie Brosnan (VC) - Dr Crokes

4. Sinead Lyons - Listowel Emmets

5. Anna Slattery - Abbeydorney

6. Emer Dillane - Austin Stacks

7. Megan O’Reilly - Glenflesk

8. Leah Griffin - Castleisland Desmonds

9. Seoladh Flynn - MKL Gaels

10. Kara Kirby - Austin Stacks

11. Jessie Lynch - Daingean Úi Chuis

12. Lily Riordan - Beaufort

13. Eliza O’Donnell - Listowel Emmets

14. Gracie O’Sullivan - Beale

15. Erin Evans - MKL Gaels

16. Amie Kelly - Southern Gaels

17. Molly McCarthy - Annascaul

18. Rachel Boyle - MKL Gaels

19. Hayley O’Connor - Abbeydorney

20. Ava Jade Sheehy - Listowel Emmets

21. Ali Bowler - Killarney Legion

22. Avril Doyle - Na Gaeil

23. Iona Wynton (C) - Southern Gaels

24. Julianne O’Connell - Duagh

25. Tara O’Sullivan - Fossa

26. Leah Courtney - Castlegregory

27. Faye Lynch - Fossa

28. Louise O’Donoghue - MKL Gaels

29. Norma Murphy - Castleisland Desmonds

30. Orla Costello - Na Gaeil

B Team

1. Aoife Looney - Southern Gaels

2. Kiera Fuery - Southern Gaels

3. Roisín Smith - Cromane

4. Laura Reilly - Churchill

5. Jess Gill - Southern Gaels

6. Roisín Rahilly (C) - Ballymacelligot

7. Orlaith McKenna - Churchill

8. Éabha Ní Laighinn - Castlegregory

9. Kelly Enright - Moyvane

10. Amy Curtin - Castleisland Desmonds

11. Leah McMahon – Dr. Crokes

12. Niamh Quinn - Abbeydorney

13. Katie Doe - Firies

14. Julia Curtin - Currow

15. Clara Daly - Southern Gaels

16. Kerry Hennessy - Ballymacelligot

17. Grace Reidy - Austin Stacks

18. Cara Gannon - Na Gaeil

19. Sheoladh O' Donovan - Cromane

20. Keelin Enright - Ballymacelligot

21. Sarah Scanlon - Ballymacelligot

22. Hanna Herlihy - Castleisland Desmonds

23. Kate Collins - Ballymacelligot

24. Katie Nix - Kerins O' Rahilly

25. Grainne Kennedy - Beaufort

26. Tiarna Murphy - MKL Gaels

27. Orlagh Clifford - Annascaul

28. Niamh Moran - Southern Gaels

29. Lily Kerins - Beaufort

30. Orla Fitzgerald - Southern Gaels