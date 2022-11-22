Multiple elections at County Convention tonight

County Convention goes ahead tonight with a number of elections taking place.

Contesting for Assistant Secretary are Tommy Cronin, Fossa and Sinead Pigott, Laune Rangers.

Assistant Treasurer is between Pat McAuliffe, John Mitchels and Paudie Healy, Kilcummin.

Going for the 2 Munster Council positions are Paudie Dineen, Abbeydorney, Terence Houlihan, Laune Rangers and Tim Ryan, Kilcummin.

Cultural Officer is beteeen Suzanne ni Laoighre, Dromid and Tomás Ó hÁiniféin, Lispole.

Emma Sweeney of Ballymac is the new PRO and Liam Ross, Ballyduff the Hurling Officer.

Convention is on at 7.30 in the Rose Hotel, Tralee.