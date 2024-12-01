Multiple District football champions to be crowned today

Multiple District Football Championship finals are down for decision this afternoon.

Fitzgerald Stadium host the East Kerry decider at 2 between Kilcummin and Rathmore.

James Foley, Kilcummin manager

Dave McCarthy, Rathmore manager

Moyvane stages the North Kerry final, sponsored by Mc Munns Bar and Restaurant Ballybunion, from 2.30 and featuring Listowel Emmets and Castleisland Desmonds.

Enda Murphy, Listowel Emmets manager

Keith Moynihan, Desmonds manager

In Annascaul at 2 the Moran’s of Dingle West Kerry decider pits Castlegregory against Dingle.

Padraig Corcoran, Dingle manager