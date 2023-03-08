Advertisement
Mulroy ruled out for 12 weeks

Mar 8, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrysport
Sam Mulroy will play no further part in Louth’s Division 2 promotion push in the Allianz Football League.

The Louth captain sustained a hamstring injury in their win over Kildare at the weekend and he's been ruled out for 12-weeks after a scan.

Having lost their opening two games to Clare and Derry, Mickey Harte’s side won three on the spin with Mulroy top scoring with 19 points.

The forward will miss the visit of Cork and if Louth win that game Mulroy will miss a potential promotion shoot-out between themselves and Dublin in the final round at Croke Park

