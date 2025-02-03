Mullins still intends to send Lossiemouth in Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham

Willie Mullins says he still intends to send Lossiemouth in the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival despite a bad fall yesterday.

The mare crashed out of the Irish Champion Hurdle after unseating Danny Mullins at the third last fence in a race that was won by stablemate State Man.

The Carlow trainer says he hasn't discussed a change of plan with owner Rich Ricci and they are still heading for the Cotswolds in March.

Meanwhile there is racing action at Punchestown this afternoon.

The first of the 8 racecard goes to post at the Kildare track at 1pm.