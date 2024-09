Shay Mullins, Mark Donnelly and Charlie Tector have all been drafted into the Emerging Ireland squad for their tour to South Africa.

They'll replace Tommy O'Brien, Jack Boyle and Shayne Bolton, who have all been ruled out due to injury.

The squad - under the stewardship of Simon Easterby - will travel to South Africa on Saturday.

They're due to play the first of three matches on the tour tomorrow week against The Pumas.