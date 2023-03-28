Muldoon joins Connacht coaching staff

Former Connacht captain John Muldoon is to return to the province as part of the coaching staff.
He has signed a two year contract and will have responsibility for the lineout and maul.
Advertisement
Former Connacht captain John Muldoon is to return to the province as part of the coaching staff.
He has signed a two year contract and will have responsibility for the lineout and maul.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus