Advertisement
Sport

Muldoon joins Connacht coaching staff

Mar 28, 2023 12:03 By radiokerrysport
Muldoon joins Connacht coaching staff Muldoon joins Connacht coaching staff
Share this article

Former Connacht captain John Muldoon is to return to the province as part of the coaching staff.

He has signed a two year contract and will have responsibility for the lineout and maul.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus