Muckross Rowing Club to host celebration of rowing heritage

On Sunday 15th September, Muckross Rowing Club will host a special celebration of rowing heritage, unique to the Lakes of Killarney. The Killarney Rowing Clubs, all residing on the shores of Lough Lein, will join together in a ‘boat mix’ representing the landmarks on Lough Lein. The boats will be aptly named, ’The Osprey’, ‘Innisfallen Island’ ‘Dinis Cottage’ ‘Cahernane’.

The Muckross Rowing Festival will mark the 100th anniversary of the club’s ‘Elizabeth Rose’ Killarney Six, the oldest traditional racing boat still being raced on the Lakes of Killarney. The unique occasion coincides with the 60th anniversary year of the opening of Muckross House to the public and will honour the legacy and heritage of rowing within the Muckross Estate.

The ‘Elizabeth Rose’ boat was first launched in 1924 and is raced to this day at the annual Killarney Regatta. The traditional lake boat was named in honour of Elizabeth Rose Vincent, the daughter of Arthur Rose and Maud Bourn Vincent who were the last private owners of Muckross House and Estate before it was gifted to the State in 1933.

Advertisement

In collaboration with the Trustees of Muckross House and National Parks and Wildlife Service, the Festival will take place from Muckross Rowing Club’s Old Boathouse and Garden Quay located on the Muckross shore of Lough Lein. As part of the occasion, the rowing clubs of Killarney are invited to contest the inaugural ‘Elizabeth Rose Cup’ which will be presented on the day by Chairman of Trustees of Muckross House, Marcus Treacy.

The Festival is open and free to all and offers a unique opportunity to members of the public to learn more about the special history of rowing in Muckross and Killarney.

10.30am - Dundag Boathouse: historical talk entitled ‘Muckross - A Rowing History’ delivered by Sean Coffey and John Beazley. Sean and John will discuss the unique heritage of boating and rowing in Muckross, recalling the visit of Queen Victoria and the Queen’s Barge to traditional lake racing boats in Muckross.

Advertisement

12.00 noon - Blessing of the ‘Elizabeth Rose’ - The 100 Year Old Racing Boat by Fr Kieran O’Brien, Adm,

A reunion of the Elizabeth Rose rowers - race winners in the Elizabeth Rose (1920s-1990s)

12.30 Noon Elizabeth Rose Cup The Killarney Six boats will follow in procession to the Osprey Rock followed by the ‘Muckross Dash’ 500m sprint race.

Advertisement

1.00pm Refreshments and presentation of ‘Elizabeth Rose’ Cup at the Muckross boathouse.

1.30pm Onshore entertainment including Tug ‘O’ War, sack race and more!

The history of Muckross Rowing Club is especially tied with the former owners of Muckross House, most notably the Vincent family. The late Billy Vincent of Muckross was a Club Patron and regularly visited his native Muckross and the annual Killarney Regatta.

Advertisement

Contact Timothy O'Shea for further Details: 086 3548181