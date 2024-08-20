Muckross Rowing Club Festival Celebrates the ‘Elizabeth Rose’ 100th Anniversary

This September, Muckross Rowing Club will host a special celebration of rowing heritage, the Muckross Rowing Club Festival. The Festival will mark the 100th anniversary of the club’s ‘Elizabeth Rose’ Killarney Six, the oldest traditional racing boat on the Lakes of Killarney. The unique occasion on Sunday 15th September, 2024, coincides with the 60th anniversary year of the opening of Muckross House to the public and will honour the legacy and heritage of rowing within the Muckross Estate and the six vibrant Killarney Rowing Clubs - namely, Commercials RC, Flesk Valley RC, Fossa RC, Muckross RC, St. Brendan’s RC and Workmen’s RC.

Muckross RC is reputed to be the oldest rowing club in the country with anecdotal reports of competition dating to the 19th century. The ‘Elizabeth Rose’ boat was first launched in 1924 and is raced to this day at the annual Killarney Regatta. The traditional lake boat was named in honour of Elizabeth Rose Vincent, the daughter of Arthur Rose and Maud Bourn Vincent who were the last private owners of Muckross House and Estate before it was gifted to the State in 1933.

In collaboration with the Trustees of Muckross House and National Parks and Wildlife Service, the Festival will take place on Sunday 15th September, from Muckross Rowing Club’s Old Boathouse and Garden Quay located on the Muckross shore of Lough Lein. As part of the occasion, the rowing clubs of Killarney are invited to contest the inaugural ‘Elizabeth Rose’ Challenge, which will feature the presentation of the new ‘Elizabeth Rose’ Cup.

Advertisement

The programme of events will commence at 10.30am with a historical talk entitled ‘Muckross - A Rowing History’ delivered by Sean Coffey and John Beazley. Sean and John will discuss the unique heritage of boating and rowing in Muckross, recalling the visit of Queen Victoria and the Queen’s Barge to traditional lake racing boats in Muckross. They will chart the history of the Queen’s Barge and other surviving boats, including the ‘Kathleen’ and ‘Dolleen’ Sixes, the Five-Oar Boat, the ‘dug out’ boat and Herbert Single, which remain housed in the boathouses of Lough Lein. On display will be historic Killarney Regatta silverware including the Trades Challenge Cup (1886), John McGillicuddy Cup (1893) and a 100 year old medal from the regatta of 1924 among other memorabilia.

The Festival is open and free to all and offers a unique opportunity to members of the public to learn more about the special history of rowing in Muckross and Killarney.

* **12.00 noon - Blessing of the ‘Elizabeth Rose’ - The 100 Year Old Racing Boat

Advertisement

This will include a blessing of the boat - a reunion of the Elizabeth Rose rowers with local speakers recalling the Killarney Regatta race winners in the Elizabeth Rose (1920s-1990s).

Following the formalities, the rowing clubs of Killarney will launch their traditional Sixes from Muckross Boat House and compete in the ‘Elizabeth Rose’ Challenge. The six rowing clubs of Killarney include Commercials RC, Flesk Valley RC, Fossa RC, Muckross RC, St. Brendan’s RC and Workmen’s RC.

Race Starters - Malcolm Noonan T.D., Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform, Marcus Treacy, Chairperson Muckross House Trustees.

Advertisement

12.30 Noon Elizabeth Rose Challenge Race. The Killarney Six boats will follow in procession to the Osprey Rock followed by the ‘Muckross Dash’ 500m sprint race.

1.00pm Refreshments and presentation of ‘Elizabeth Rose’ Cup at the Muckross boathouse.

1.30pm Onshore entertainment including Tug ‘O’ War, sack race and more!

Advertisement

2.00 pm Muckross Rows for Ireland - from Tradition to the World Stage Celebrating the success of Muckross rowers competing in the Home International and Coupe de la Jeunesse Regattas of 2024.

The annual Killarney Regatta is understood to be the oldest surviving regatta in the world, with records dating to 1830. While the modern day rowing boat has taken prominence on the lakes, Killarney’s original rowing tradition has stood the test of time, founded in a fraternal rowing community that is unique to the Killarney valley.

The history of Muckross Rowing Club is especially tied with the former owners of Muckross House, most notably the Vincent family. The late Billy Vincent of Muckross was a Club Patron and regularly visited his native Muckross and the annual Killarney Regatta.

Advertisement

Contact Timothy O'Shea for further Details: 086 3548181