Muchová and Paolini first in action at US Open today

Sep 2, 2024 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Karolína Muchová and fifth seed Jasmine Paolini are first in action at the US Open today.

The last-16 match starts at 4.

In the men's singles at 5:15 Briton Jack Draper clashes with Czech Tomáš Macháč.

