MTU secures Athletics Club sponsor deal

H2 Compliance will sponsor the MTU Athletics Club for the 2024/25 academic year, Munster Technological University has announced.

The company, which is a consulting firm that provides tailored solutions for chemical and environmental compliance, will provide the club with financial support which will be directed towards its facilities and programmes.

The sponsorship deal is a first for MTU’s Athletics Club. The new partnership was marked at an awards ceremony at the university this week.

Kevin Hoban from H2 Compliance was on hand to present awards for athletes of the year, with Ben Donovan taking the men’s prize and Lucy Holmes coming out on top in the women’s category.

Craig Harrington, Athletics Development Officer at MTU, said, “We’re delighted to have H2 Compliance coming on board to sponsor the Athletics Club. Given that the company has had an on-campus presence at the MTU’s Rubicon for a number of years, it feels like a very natural partnership".

Kevin Hoban, Director of H2 Compliance in Cork, said, “H2 Compliance is delighted to build this association with the MTU Athletics team. Their success across their multiple campus locations, on the track and field is exemplary and the college’s dedication to growing the national talent pool through its coaching and teaching programes is exemplary. The ongoing capital investment into the training facilities will ensure continued growth and recognition of the college, growing its national and international appeal".