MTU Lose Out On Semi Final Spot To UCD

MTU Kerry's return to the Sigerson Cup ended last night in the Qtr Final with a 5-18 to 1-4 defeat to UCD

The Dublin College along with TU Dublin both advanced to the semi-finals.

====================================

Meanwhile

TG4 have lodged a bid with the GAA to stream Saturday's Division One A Hurling League match between Cork and Limerick.

Advertisement

A decision is likely to be made later today, with the game currently not set for TV or online coverage.

Cork GAA's CEO Kevin O'Donovan revealed yesterday that they turned down a request to move the game from half-seven to 6pm for a TV slot, as they didn't want to clash with Ireland's Six Nations match against England.

===