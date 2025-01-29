Advertisement
Sport

MTU Lose Out On Semi Final Spot To UCD

Jan 29, 2025 10:27 By radiokerrysport
MTU Lose Out On Semi Final Spot To UCD
Share this article

MTU Kerry's return to the Sigerson Cup ended last night in the Qtr Final with a 5-18 to 1-4 defeat to UCD

The Dublin College along with TU Dublin both advanced to the semi-finals.
====================================

Meanwhile
TG4 have lodged a bid with the GAA to stream Saturday's Division One A Hurling League match between Cork and Limerick.

Advertisement

A decision is likely to be made later today, with the game currently not set for TV or online coverage.

Cork GAA's CEO Kevin O'Donovan revealed yesterday that they turned down a request to move the game from half-seven to 6pm for a TV slot, as they didn't want to clash with Ireland's Six Nations match against England.

===

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Sexton Helping Out Halves At Training Camp
Advertisement
German Champions Chasing Irish Star
Kelleher To Start For Reds, As Villa And Celtic Face Off
Advertisement

Recommended

N70 blocked following two-car collision
Sexton Helping Out Halves At Training Camp
German Champions Chasing Irish Star
Kelleher To Start For Reds, As Villa And Celtic Face Off
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus