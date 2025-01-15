Advertisement
Sport

MTU Kerry Shock UCC

Jan 15, 2025 10:35 By radiokerrysport
MTU Kerry pulled off a big shock in football's Sigerson Cup last night.

Keith Evans and Conor O'Sullivan scored the goals as they beat UCC by 2-15 to 2-8.

The loss has knocked 24-time winners UCC out of the competition.

