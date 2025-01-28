Advertisement
Sport

MTU Kerry seek Sigerson Cup semis spot

Jan 28, 2025 08:27 By radiokerrysport
MTU Kerry seek Sigerson Cup semis spot
Share this article

MTU Kerry can tonight qualify for the semi-finals of the Sigerson Cup.

To do so, they must win away to UCD in the last 8.

The sides clash from 5.

Advertisement

MTU Kerry manager Brian Scanlan

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tuesday local basketball fixtures and results
Advertisement
Tuesday local soccer fixtures and results
Tralee District Board notes
Advertisement

Recommended

Tralee District Board notes
Tuesday local soccer fixtures and results
Winners revealed as Ireland's top sportswomen celebrated at Her Sport Awards
Tuesday local basketball fixtures and results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus