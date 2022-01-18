Advertisement
Sport

MTU Kerry seek Sigerson Cup progression

Jan 18, 2022 13:01 By radiokerrysport
MTU Kerry seek Sigerson Cup progression MTU Kerry seek Sigerson Cup progression
Share this article

MTU Kerry will look to make home advantage count tonight in the Sigerson Cup.

They take on their MTU Cork counterparts in Round 2 of the competition.

The tie goes ahead at 7 in the MTU Kerry Campus GAA pitch.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus