MTU Kerry seek Sigerson Cup progression

MTU Kerry will look to make home advantage count tonight in the Sigerson Cup.
They take on their MTU Cork counterparts in Round 2 of the competition.
The tie goes ahead at 7 in the MTU Kerry Campus GAA pitch.
