MTU Kerry through to the quarter-finals of football's Sigerson Cup. following a 4-11 to 2-10 victory against their sister college MTU Cork.

DCU are also through as the 2020 champions eased to a 3-14 to 10-points win against ATU Sligo last night.

And the University of Limerick enjoyed a 3-8 to 14-points win over the University of Galway.

The last spot in the quarter-finals is up for grabs when Maynooth host St Mary's this evening.