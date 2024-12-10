MTU Kerry Campus Hosts Sports Scholarships Awards Evening

On Thursday December 5th, 41 students from the MTU Kerry Campus were honoured for their sporting achievements at a special Sports Scholarships awards evening.
MTU Kerry Campus Sports Scholarships are awarded to students who demonstrate a high standard of sports performance and achievement. The students receiving awards represented a broad spectrum of sporting disciplines.
Guest speaker on the night was former Kerry Senior Football star, David Moran.
Pictured : Christine Cross - Munster Technological University presents Darragh O Regan – Wheelchair Basketball – Cork – Rebel Wheelers with his MTU Scholarship Awards in the Kerry Sports Academy on Thursday..
Speaking at the ceremony, both Prof. Christine Cross, Vice President Academic Affairs & Registrar, and Jimmy Denihan, Chairperson of the MTU Governing Body congratulated the award recipients.
Speaking at the ceremony, both Prof. Christine Cross, Vice President Academic Affairs & Registrar, and Jimmy Denihan, Chairperson of the MTU Governing Body congratulated the award recipients.
The MTU Kerry Campus Sports Scholarships are currently open for applications, contact Sports Officer, Jennifer Healy for further details.
Pictured : Receiving their MTU Scholarship Awards in the Kerry Sports Academy on Thursday.
Seated l to r; Peter Twiss (Kerry GAA), David Moran, Paudie Dineen (Kerry GAA) and Jennifer Healy (MTU)
Standing l to r: Conor O’Sullivan, Jake Foley, Liam Burke, Jack Condon, Cory Murphy, Shona Fitzpatrick, Leah Brien, Paudi O’Leary and David O’Leary.
