Advertisement
Sport

MTU Kerry Campus Hosts Sports Scholarships Awards Evening

Dec 10, 2024 12:47 By radiokerrysport
MTU Kerry Campus Hosts Sports Scholarships Awards Evening
Repro Free : MTU Kerry Campus Hosts Sports Scholarships Awards Evening On Thursday December 5th, 41 students from the MTU Kerry Campus were honoured for their sporting achievements at a special Sports Scholarships awards evening. This event has always been one of the highlights on the MTU sports calendar, and once again this year’s ceremony saw another large crowd of invited guests, staff, students and family members join the award recipients in the pre-Christmas celebrations. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD . Domnick Walsh Photographer is an Irish Aviation Authority ( IAA ) approved Quadcopter Pilot. Tralee Co Kerry Ireland. Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line        : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail :        [email protected] Web Site :    www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT © Press information : News Release Friday 6th December 2024 MTU Kerry Campus Hosts Sports Scholarships Awards Evening On Thursday December 5th, 41 students from the MTU Kerry Campus were honoured for their sporting achievements at a special Sports Scholarships awards evening. This event has always been one of the highlights on the MTU sports calendar, and once again this year’s ceremony saw another large crowd of invited guests, staff, students and family members join the award recipients in the pre-Christmas celebrations. MTU Kerry Campus Sports Scholarships are awarded to students who demonstrate a high standard of sports performance and achievement. The students receiving awards represented a broad spectrum of sporting disciplines. Speaking at the ceremony, both Prof. Christine Cross, Vice President Academic Affairs &amp; Registrar, and Jimmy Denihan, Chairperson of the MTU Governing Body congratulated the award recipients. MTU has a long history of sporting achievement, and they welcomed those students who were now joining an exclusive group. “The sports scholarships are designed to support students in pursing and excelling in their
Share this article

On Thursday December 5th, 41 students from the MTU Kerry Campus were honoured for their sporting achievements at a special Sports Scholarships awards evening.

MTU Kerry Campus Sports Scholarships are awarded to students who demonstrate a high standard of sports performance and achievement. The students receiving awards represented a broad spectrum of sporting disciplines.

Guest speaker on the night was former Kerry Senior Football star, David Moran.

Advertisement

Repro Free : MTU Kerry Campus Hosts Sports Scholarships Awards Evening
On Thursday December 5th, 41 students from the MTU Kerry Campus were honoured for their sporting achievements at a special Sports Scholarships awards evening. This event has always been one of the highlights on the MTU sports calendar, and once again this year’s ceremony saw another large crowd of invited guests, staff, students and family members join the award recipients in the pre-Christmas celebrations.
Pictured : Christine Cross - Munster Technological University presents Darragh O Regan – Wheelchair Basketball – Cork – Rebel Wheelers with his MTU Scholarship Awards in the Kerry Sports Academy on Thursday..
Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD .
Domnick Walsh Photographer is an Irish Aviation Authority ( IAA ) approved Quadcopter Pilot.
Tralee Co Kerry Ireland.
Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033
Land Line        : 00 353 66 71 22 981
E/Mail :        [email protected]
Web Site :    www.dwalshphoto.ie
ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
Press information :
News Release
Friday 6th December 2024
MTU Kerry Campus Hosts Sports Scholarships Awards Evening
On Thursday December 5th, 41 students from the MTU Kerry Campus were honoured for their sporting achievements at a special Sports Scholarships awards evening. This event has always been one of the highlights on the MTU sports calendar, and once again this year’s ceremony saw another large crowd of invited guests, staff, students and family members join the award recipients in the pre-Christmas celebrations.
MTU Kerry Campus Sports Scholarships are awarded to students who demonstrate a high standard of sports performance and achievement. The students receiving awards represented a broad spectrum of sporting disciplines.
Speaking at the ceremony, both Prof. Christine Cross, Vice President Academic Affairs & Registrar, and Jimmy Denihan, Chairperson of the MTU Governing Body congratulated the award recipients.

Advertisement
Repro Free : MTU Kerry Campus Hosts Sports Scholarships Awards Evening
On Thursday December 5th, 41 students from the MTU Kerry Campus were honoured for their sporting achievements at a special Sports Scholarships awards evening. This event has always been one of the highlights on the MTU sports calendar, and once again this year’s ceremony saw another large crowd of invited guests, staff, students and family members join the award recipients in the pre-Christmas celebrations.
Pictured : Christine Cross - Munster Technological University and Jimmy Deinahan MTU present Niamh Buckley - Para Powerlifting Cork with her MTU Scholarship Awards in the Kerry Sports Academy on Thursday..
Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD .
Domnick Walsh Photographer is an Irish Aviation Authority ( IAA ) approved Quadcopter Pilot.
Tralee Co Kerry Ireland.
Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033
Land Line        : 00 353 66 71 22 981
E/Mail :        [email protected]
Web Site :    www.dwalshphoto.ie
ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
Press information :
News Release
Friday 6th December 2024
MTU Kerry Campus Hosts Sports Scholarships Awards Evening
On Thursday December 5th, 41 students from the MTU Kerry Campus were honoured for their sporting achievements at a special Sports Scholarships awards evening. This event has always been one of the highlights on the MTU sports calendar, and once again this year’s ceremony saw another large crowd of invited guests, staff, students and family members join the award recipients in the pre-Christmas celebrations.
MTU Kerry Campus Sports Scholarships are awarded to students who demonstrate a high standard of sports performance and achievement. The students receiving awards represented a broad spectrum of sporting disciplines.
Speaking at the ceremony, both Prof. Christine Cross, Vice President Academic Affairs & Registrar, and Jimmy Denihan, Chairperson of the MTU Governing Body congratulated the award recipients. MTU has

Repro Free : MTU Kerry Campus Hosts Sports Scholarships Awards Evening
On Thursday December 5th, 41 students from the MTU Kerry Campus were honoured for their sporting achievements at a special Sports Scholarships awards evening. This event has always been one of the highlights on the MTU sports calendar, and once again this year’s ceremony saw another large crowd of invited guests, staff, students and family members join the award recipients in the pre-Christmas celebrations.
Pictured : Christine Cross - Munster Technological University and Jimmy Deinahan MTU present Nicole Walker – Athletics – Kerry – An Riocht AC with her MTU Scholarship Awards in the Kerry Sports Academy on Thursday..
Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD .
Domnick Walsh Photographer is an Irish Aviation Authority ( IAA ) approved Quadcopter Pilot.
Tralee Co Kerry Ireland.
Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033
Land Line        : 00 353 66 71 22 981
E/Mail :        [email protected]
Web Site :    www.dwalshphoto.ie
ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
Press information :
News Release
Friday 6th December 2024
MTU Kerry Campus Hosts Sports Scholarships Awards Evening
On Thursday December 5th, 41 students from the MTU Kerry Campus were honoured for their sporting achievements at a special Sports Scholarships awards evening. This event has always been one of the highlights on the MTU sports calendar, and once again this year’s ceremony saw another large crowd of invited guests, staff, students and family members join the award recipients in the pre-Christmas celebrations.
MTU Kerry Campus Sports Scholarships are awarded to students who demonstrate a high standard of sports performance and achievement. The students receiving awards represented a broad spectrum of sporting disciplines.
Speaking at the ceremony, both Prof. Christine Cross, Vice President Academic Affairs & Registrar, and Jimmy Denihan, Chairperson of the MTU Governing Body congratulated the award rec
Advertisement

Repro Free : MTU Kerry Campus Hosts Sports Scholarships Awards Evening
On Thursday December 5th, 41 students from the MTU Kerry Campus were honoured for their sporting achievements at a special Sports Scholarships awards evening. This event has always been one of the highlights on the MTU sports calendar, and once again this year’s ceremony saw another large crowd of invited guests, staff, students and family members join the award recipients in the pre-Christmas celebrations.
Pictured : Receiving their MTU Scholarship Awards in the Kerry Sports Academy on Thursday.
Seated l to r; Peter Twiss (Kerry GAA), David Moran, Paudie Dineen (Kerry GAA) and Jennifer Healy (MTU)
Standing l to r: Conor O’Sullivan, Jake Foley, Liam Burke, Jack Condon, Cory Murphy, Shona Fitzpatrick, Leah Brien, Paudi O’Leary and David O’Leary.
Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD .
Domnick Walsh Photographer is an Irish Aviation Authority ( IAA ) approved Quadcopter Pilot.
Tralee Co Kerry Ireland.
Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033
Land Line        : 00 353 66 71 22 981
E/Mail :        [email protected]
Web Site :    www.dwalshphoto.ie
ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
Press information :
News Release
Friday 6th December 2024
MTU Kerry Campus Hosts Sports Scholarships Awards Evening
On Thursday December 5th, 41 students from the MTU Kerry Campus were honoured for their sporting achievements at a special Sports Scholarships awards evening. This event has always been one of the highlights on the MTU sports calendar, and once again this year’s ceremony saw another large crowd of invited guests, staff, students and family members join the award recipients in the pre-Christmas celebrations.
MTU Kerry Campus Sports Scholarships are awarded to students who demonstrate a high standard of sports performance and achievement. The students receiving awards represented a broad spectrum of sporting disciplines.
Speaking at the ceremony, both Prof. Christine Cross, Vic
The MTU Kerry Campus Sports Scholarships are currently open for applications, contact Sports Officer, Jennifer Healy for further details.
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

No fresh injury concerns for Munster
Advertisement
Walshe into final at Worlds
Greyhound racing could be banned in New Zealand
Advertisement

Recommended

Corcoran’s raises over €14,0000 for Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland
Aer Lingus unveil two new routes and increased Canaries service from Cork Airport
Yellow low temperature warning issued for Kerry tonight
Tralee woman hoping father and uncle still alive after collapse of Syrian regime
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus