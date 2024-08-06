M&S Food Announced as Official Supplier to Munster Rugby Senior Women’s Squad for second year

Marks & Spencer has today announced the renewal of its partnership with the Munster Rugby Senior Women’s team, as part of its Eat Well, Play Well campaign, for a second year.

As part of the sponsorship, M&S will be providing players with nutritious produce pre-match and during training throughout the 2024/2025 season. The partnership will also involve a collaborative programme of educational online resources for people across Ireland to promote healthy eating to support a healthier lifestyle.

Commenting on the announcement, Eddie Murphy, Country Director M&S Ireland and Northern Ireland, said: “We are delighted to renew our partnership with the talented athletes at Munster Rugby. Over the past year, M&S has supported the Munster Rugby Senior women’s team with nutritious produce, promoting healthy eating and healthy choices every day. Committed to supporting women in sport, we will continue bringing M&S quality food to a quality team.

“We continue to work hard with our suppliers across Ireland to make sure we deliver on our commitment to sourcing the best quality, fresh food. When our customers choose produce with the Eat Well flower, they can be confident they’re making a quality, healthy, nutritious and delicious choice”

Also commenting on the launch today, Dave Kavanagh, Munster Rugby Head of Commercial and Marketing, said: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with M&S Ireland, a hugely respected brand and household name.

Advertisement

“Over the past year, M&S has provided our Women’s squad with nutritious and quality produce, invaluable to the squad for pre- and post-match fuel. We look forward to continuing to work with the M&S team over the coming year and continuing to promote the importance of nutrition and healthy eating at Munster Rugby.”

Eat Well

Eat Well is a health seal of approval found on thousands of M&S products across our Foodhall, making it easier to be healthy. Every product with the Eat Well flower has a health benefit and supports a balanced diet, so you can feel confident you’re making a healthy choice.

Through the M&S Eat Well seal of approval and its partnership with the Munster Rugby Senior Women team, M&S Food aims to make families healthier for the next generation, promoting positive healthy eating messages in a way that’s engaging, relatable and drives change.

Advertisement

The Eat Well flower is only given to products meeting evidence-based nutritional criteria, developed by our nutritionists in consultation with the Nutrition Foundation. And the best bit? Because it’s from M&S, you can be sure any Eat Well product you choose will taste delicious too.