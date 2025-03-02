Mounthawk exit Hogan Cup

Mercy Mounthawk have exited the Hogan Cup at the semi-final stage.
They lost out to St.Pats Meaghera 2-10 to 1-8.
Mounthawk manager Aidan O'Shea
(Pictures courtesy of @lukeomahony.photography on Instagram)
