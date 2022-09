The newly formed SouthWest Motorcycle Road Race club has announced that motorcycle road races will re-commence in Athea, Co. Limerick on Saturday and Sunday of the August Bank Holiday weekend next year, the 5th and 6th.

The main club has been formed by a group of Motorcycle Road Race supporters based around Athea, Abbeyfeale and Listowel.

These club members participate in Road Racing and other members participate as Road Race marshals at race events.